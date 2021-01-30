MUSENGE HITS THE GROUND RUNNING FOR PF ON COPPERBELT



Luanshya ~ Sat, 30 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former National Democratic Congress party Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has hit the ground running to mobilise for the ruling party on the Copperbelt following his return.

Mr Musenge said it feels good to be back in the Patriotic Front party.

He has paid a courtesy call on PF Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda to show his loyalty to the party.

A few days ago, Mr Musenge rejoined the PF, after he was expelled from the NDC at the height of confusion in the opposition party.

PF Deputy National Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba who is former UPND vice president was at hand to receive Musenge back in the PF in Kitwe.

Mr Musenge on Friday made a long trip to Luanshya with a team of ex NDC members in paying a courtesy call on Chanda at his office.

“Chairman, I appreciate the good works you are doing in uniting the PF Party on the Copperbelt Province. You have made the party here grow and become attractive. You are really a good servant of President Edgar Lungu and the PF Party,” Mr Musenge said.

Chanda described the decision by Musenge as wise and long overdue.

“I am happy that the engagements and meetings we have been having have finally yielded positive results. I want to urge you all that left PF party that you should emulate Hon Musenge and come back home because this is your home and no place is better than home,” Mr Chanda said.