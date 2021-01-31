5-YEAR-OLD NAKONDE BOY DROWNS WHILE ATTEMPTING TO CROSS A STREAM

Nakonde ~ Sun, 31 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A five-year-old boy has drowned in the Nkala stream in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province.

The minor, who has been identified as Mapalo Sinkamba, is alleged to have drowned as he attempted to cross the stream.

Muchinga Province Police Chief Lizzie Machina has confirmed the development in an interview saying the incident happened on Friday around 16:00 hours.

And the Police Commissioner has warned parents and guardians that Police will not sit idle and watch such negligence from parents.

“It is every parent’s duty to see to it that children are kept out of danger in a secure and safe environment. The death of this minor could have been avoided only if guardians had taken due care to know of his whereabouts,” she stated.

Ms. Machina said the body of the deceased has since been deposited at Nakonde Urban Clinic Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, a 61 year old woman also drowned in the Beemba Stream in Mafinga District.

Ms. Machina identified the deceased as Signess Namunthali who died as she attempted to cross the stream with two other people using a banana stem.

She said Police have since retrieved the body of the deceased which has been handed over to the family for burial.