Chipolopolo Face Atlas Lions in Chan

The Chipolopolo boys join the quarterfinal race this afternoon (Sunday) when they face defending champions Morocco at the Stade de la Reunification Stadium in Doula.

With two thrilling quarterfinals already seen out, that saw hosts Cameroon and Mali sail through to the semis, the contest in Doula will be in the spotlight.

The Chipolopolo boys will be looking to return to the semis brackets for the first time since 2009 at the inaugural Chan where they chalked bronze.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been basking in the underdog tag since the quarterfinal parings were known and has rallied his troops to play their lungs out on the field.

Goalkeeper Allan Chibwe is likely to be the man between the sticks although Lameck Siame has been pressing his case strongly, while skipper Adrian Chama and Luka Bamda will provide fortitude at the heart of defence with Zachariah Chilongoshi and Clement Mulashi closing the barrier. Benedict Chepeshi, Kondwani Chiboni, Golden Mafwenta and Pride Mwansa will be also staking a claim. The hard man duties will fall on Kelvin Kapumbu and Benson Sakala while Collins Sikombe may be joined by either Amity Shamnde or Spencer Sautu with Emmanuel Chabula at the tip of the attack. Moses Phiri may be deployed to complement the attack that could also accommodate Kelvin Mubanga.

The Chipolopolo will have to be at their sharpest to stave off the challenge posed by the Atlas Lions through Ayoub El Kaabi, Soufiane Rahimi and Hamza El Moussaoui.

Kickoff is at 18h00 (Zambian time) with the match live on Top Star.

(Credit: FAZ Media)