2 NDOLA WOMEN ARRESTED FOR INSERTING ROUND BAR IN 17-YEAR-OLD GIRL’S VAGINA

Ndola ~ Mon, 01 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Ndola District have arrested two females who are alleged to have indecently assaulted 17-year-girl and inserted a round bar in her private parts.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the incident is alleged to have occurred on Saturday.

“It is alleged that on Saturday, 30th January, 2021 between 0900 hours and 1800 hours in Chipulukusu Compound, females Jacqueline Nanyinza, 27 and Catherine Mpamba 28, both of Chipulukusu Compound in Ndola accused the victim of flirting with Jacqueline’s husband.

They are purported to have enticed the victim to accompany them to Catherine’s house where she would be given some wigs to plait her hair,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that it is alleged that whilst at Catherine’s house, she was beaten, undressed and photographed whilst naked and that the duo inserted a round bar into the victim’s private parts and scorned her.

Mrs Katongo stated that the victim later reported the matter to police and the accused persons were arrested and are in police custody awaiting court appearance.