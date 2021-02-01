4 TWIN PALM SCHOOL BOYS APPEAR IN COURT OVER MURDER OF KABULONGA BOYS PUPIL

Lusaka ~ Mon, 01 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Four pupils of Twin Palm Secondary School who allegedly killed a Kabulonga Secondary School pupil have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for murder.

The four pupils are aged between 16 and 19. It is alleged that the four juveniles killed Ryan Phiri on December 4, 2020 in Lusaka after a team from Twin Palm Secondary School believed to be in grade 12 clashed with pupils from Kabulonga Boys’ Secondary School.

The four pupils were arrested in December 2020 and were later charged with the murder of

Ryan, aged 17 whom they allegedly beat up with golf sticks and he died at the University Teaching Hospital.

When the matter came up before magistrate Nsunge Chanda, she adjourned the case to tomorrow for explanation of the charge.

Magistrate Chanda told the juvenile offenders that instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are ready and will be presented in court tomorrow.

She explained that depending on what is in the instructions, the four will either be committed to the High Court for trial or set free.