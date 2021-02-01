ANAL SWAB STORY IS FAKE – MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Lusaka ~ Mon, 01 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Ministry of Health has said the story circulating on social media quoting minister Dr Jonas Chanda that government is in consultation over possible use of anal swabs in Covid-19 testing is fake.

The Ministry has urged Zambians to disregard the story.

“The Ministry of Health would like to urge the public to treat the story circulating in some sections of the media, quoting the Minister of Health Hon. Dr. Jonas Chanda, MP, as having issued a statement that Government is consulting with other stakeholders to consider the use of anal swabs in the testing of COVID – 19, as fake news. The Government has a well defined and established way of communicating policy statements. The Ministry therefore, requests the public to treat the statement as fake news,” Ministry of Health Public Relations Officer Amos Zulu has stated.