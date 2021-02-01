EAST PRISONS RECORD 6 COVID-19 CASES

Chipata ~ Mon, 01 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Correctional Service in Eastern Province says it has recorded six COVID-19 in its facilities in the region.

Zambia Correctional Service Eastern regional commander Moses Zulu revealed this when he presented jail delivery at the start of High Court sessions in Chipata today.

Mr Zulu the inmates have since been put in isolation.

“We have six positive cases but their condition is okay. These have been put in isolation and are receiving treatment,” Mr Zulu said.

He said the correctional service in the region has enough food which can last six months.

Mr Zulu also said the regional had a total number of 2 303 inmates as at 06:00 hours yesterday with Chipata having 1026 male and 23 female inmates, Petauke 269, Katete 373, Lundazi 350 while Nyimba had 262.

He said the morale of the officers is the province is high owing to the new uniforms and a number of motor vehicles that President Lungu gave the service.

And Judge Chenda said he will not conduct prison visit due to COVID 19.

He appealed to the prison authorities to work towards reducing COVID cases in correctional facilities to zero.

Meanwhile, Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu said government has found land for the construction of a High Court and house for the judge.

The minister said this during the ceremonial opening of the High Court in Chipata today.