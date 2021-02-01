LET US EMBRACE SCIENCE IN ZAMBIA



By Given Chansa

I wish, above all, that we the Zambian family would embrace Science.

I say this because for all that I have come to know and for all that I have encountered on earth thus far, I am not able to fashion, in my mind, anything more potent and practical than Science.

Science, to me, is essentially us humans acknowledging our own humble place in the universe coming to terms with the reality that we are insignificant in our insitu capabilities and knowledge but with a profound realisation that we can rise and soar above our natural stations and limitations, as a species, if we choose to ride on the back of nature herself and to do that, we must first give ourselves to the understanding of nature and her ways – who she is, her rules, her behaviours and temperaments.

That, to me, is Science.

GC – Library