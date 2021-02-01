SOME PEOPLE ARE FRUSTRATING PRESIDENT LUNGU’S DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS – LUSAMBO

Ndola ~ Mon, 01 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Bowman Lusambo has accused some people of frustrating President Edgar Lungu’s development efforts by delaying completion of some government facilities.

Speaking when he took a tour of the Kabushi Clinic maternity annex in Kabushi, Mr Lusambo, the Kabushi MP and Lusaka Province minister, said heads will roll over the delay to open the facility.

Mr Lusambo said there are some people that are busy frustrating President Lungu’s infrustrature development agenda.

He said President Lungu is displeased with those frustrating his development efforts.

Mr Lusambo has noted with concern the continued delay to open the facility which has resulted in vandals taking advantage to steal and compromise the standard of the facility which was built at an huge cost.

He said it is disheartening that the facility which was built a long time ago has not been opened to the public, thereby denying them access to health services.

“The President is coming here soon and heads will roll because there is no way a facility can take this long despite his effort to bring development to the people,” Mr Lusambo said.

He warned and directed those responsible for the project to meet with him to establish why it has taken long to open the facility.