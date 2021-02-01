- Home
POLICE YET TO CHARGE MUBITA NAWA, ANTHONY BWALYA WITH THEFT, FORGERY AND GIVING FALSE INFORMATION AS THEY REMAIN IN DETENTION
Lusaka ~ Mon, 01 Feb 2021
UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s aides Mubita Nawa and Anthony Bwalya are still in detention and yet to be charged with Forgery, Theft and Giving False information.
Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed the development and said the duo is currently detained in police.