PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU MOURNS MUYOVWE, CHIEF CHIBESAKUNDA, WALAMBA AND SEYUBA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 01 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu says he’s deeply saddened by the deaths of Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Chona Muyovwe, Chief Chibesakunda, former permanent secretary Augustine Seyuba and former diplomat and trade unionist Timothy Walamba, among other citizens who have passed on recently.

In a statement issued by Press Aide Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu said Justice Muyovwe was an accomplished professional and an expert on jurisprudence whose expertise will be missed by the legal fraternity.

“On behalf of the government, the people of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my sincere condolences to the bereaved family, the Supreme Court and the entire judiciary on the death of judge Muyovwe. We share your grief during this difficult time and we beseech the Almighty God for comfort and fortitude. May the soul of Judge Muyovwe rest in eternal peace,” President Lungu said.

On Chief Chibesakunda, President Lungu said his death is a big loss not only to the Bisa people but the entire country.

On Mr Walamba’s death, the Head of State praised him for his contribution to the welfare of miners and the service to Zambia when he served as High Commissioner to Ghana.

He further said the death of Mr Seyuba in South Africa was another big loss to the country.