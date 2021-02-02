2 KILLED BY MOB ON WITCHCRAFT SUSPICIONS

Mpulungu ~ Tue, 02 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police are investigating a matter where two men of the same family were burnt to death on suspicions of witchcraft by a mob in Mpulungu.

Police spokesperdon Esther Mwaata Katongo said in a statement today that the incident happened on Sunday between 22-00 hours and 23-50 hours at Mutuno village at Namukonda stream.

Katongo identified the victims as Anord Sichilima aged 49 and Demus Simpemba aged 57, both of Mutono village.

“Police in Mpulungu of Northern Province are investigating a murder case reported on 31st January, 2021 at 23:00 hours in which Peter Sichilima 35 of Sebente village, Chief Chinakila reported that his elder brother Anord Sichilima 49 of Mutono village and Demus Simpemba 57 of the same village were allegedly burnt to death using petrol by a mob,” she said.

“This occurred on 31st January, 2021 between 22-00 hours and 23-50 hours at Mutuno village at Namukonda stream in Mpulungu. It was reported that the two named deceased persons were being suspected to be wizards on allegations that they bewitched Justice Musukuma who died a month ago at the same village. The deceased persons were dragged from the home of headman Living Simpemba where they had gone to seek refuge due to the wrangles and taken to the above mentioned stream and set them on fire using petrol,” she said.

Katongo said investigations are still underway and she appealled to members of the public in the area to help police with information that may lead to the apprehension of the suspect.

She further called on members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands because “doing so is criminal hence risk being prosecuted.”

Katongo stressed that all those that took part in the murder of the victims will be arrested and charged with murder in accordance with the law.