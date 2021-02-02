LUSAKA WOMAN FOUND DEAD AT BOYFRIEND’S HOUSE IN CHAINDA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 02 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A woman of Lusaka has been found dead in her boyfriend’s house in Chainda compound, Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has disclosed.

The woman has been identified as Margaret Mudenda, according to police.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of suspected murder which occurred between 30th January, 2021 at 17:30 hours and 31st January, 2021 at 16:30 hours at an unmarked residence in Chainda Compound where female adult Margaret Mudenda whose age is not known was discovered dead in her boyfriend’s house. The body was discovered by the landlady and neighbour’s after the father of the victim aged 67 begun inquiring on the whereabouts of his daughter on 31st January, 2021,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She said according to some neighbors, Margaret Mudenda was last seen on January 30, 2021 at about 16:30 hours.

“The landlady of the Margaret’s boyfriend and neighbors decided to force open the door to the house as it was found locked. The deceased was discovered lying dead on the bed and the matter was reported to the police and the scene was visited and processed,” she said.

Mrs Katongo said it was suspected that the victim was locked inside the house as the key to the door was not found.

“However, there was a stench of suspected poison detected in the room where the body was found and also on the body. No physical injuries on the body were observed. The body has been taken to UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem so as to ascertain the cause of death. Investigations have been instituted in the matter,” Mrs Katongo said.