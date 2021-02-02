MANY ZAMBIANS WORK UNDER HOSTILE CONDITIONS BECAUSE THEY DON’T KNOW THE LAW – JOYCE NONDE SIMUKOKO

Chongwe ~ Tue, 02 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Nonde Simukoko has disclosed that a lot of Zambians are working under hostile conditions because they lack the basic knowledge on what is stipulated in the new Employment Code Act and the minimum wage.

She said a lot of Zambian workers are suffering because there is no one to challenge their employers when they are not adhering to the labor laws.

The minister said government will engage the office of the Labor Commissioner to bring sanity to the conditions of service of employees.

Mrs Simukoko added that government will not sit idle while Zambians are suffering.

She said this when she held a joint inspection of various companies in Chongwe Constituency with area MP Japhen Mwakalombe.

Meanwhile, Mwakalombe has bemoaned the poor housing infrastructure and working conditions of the farm workers in the various farms, among them Chartonel Estates and Diamondale Crest, where employees are working without proper safety gear.