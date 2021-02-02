MURDER CHARGE EXPLAINED TO 4 TWIN PALM PUPILS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 02 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Four pupils of Twin Palm Secondary School in Lusaka who are accused of killing a Kabulonga Secondary School pupil appeared in the

Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for explanation of the murder charge.

The four juveniles who are aged between and 16 and 19 appeared before magistrate Nsunge Chanda in the company of their parents and guardians.

The magistrate explained to the juvenile accused persons that since the offence they were facing was a capital offence, they would not be tried before her but the High Court.

Magistrate Chanda also told the four that the instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to have them committed to the High Court were not yet ready as such, they would continue appearing before her until such a time when the DPP issues instructions in the matter.

It is alleged that on December 4, 2020 in Lusaka, the four jointly

and while acting together, killed Ryan Phiri.

The suspects are from Mtendere, Kabulonga and Twin Palm in Lusaka .

In December 2020 , the four pupils were arrested in connection with the death of Ryan, 17 after a fight.m