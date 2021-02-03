31 TONNES OF COPPER GOES MISSING, DRIVER ON THE RUN

Ndola ~ Wed, 03 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Ndola are looking for a truck driver over the theft of 31.76 tonnes of Copper cathodes.

The suspect identified as Sydney Mwape was working for a trucking company in Ndola.

According to Information from the police, Mwape loaded his truck in Congo and passed through Kasumbalesa border on January 26, 2021.

“The truck was dispatched from Kasumbalesa around 10:00 hours on 26 January 2021. Then later the driver said he had a challenge but did not know what the problem was. On 27 January he did not show up at the office in Ndola. But the trucks are monitored on the system. However, signal of the truck was lost as the investigation was going on,” said the source.

“On 29 January we located the truck but the driver was missing. The truck was offloaded in Kalulushi and later parked along the road. The driver who is the suspect Sydney Mwape is still missing and the police are still looking for him.”

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the police are also pursuing the matter.