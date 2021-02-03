COPS HUNT FOR COP OVER MURDER



Lusaka ~ Wed, 03 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka are looking for a police officer who has gone into hiding after causing the death of a 57-year-old man of Kanyama Compound.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said

Sergeant Goodhope Kaoma is wanted in connection with the murder of Joseph Masiye Tembo.

Mr Tembo was in the company of his colleague at City Market Zambia Police Paramilitary camp doing some piece works as a cook when he was allegedly assaulted by Kaoma after a difference.

She said after being assulted around 14:00 hours, Mr Tembo was rushed to Kanyama Clinic where he was admitted but died around 22:00 hours the same day.

Mr Kaoma escaped after the incident and a manhunt has been launched.

“We appeal to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to report to any nearest police. The Zambia Police shall not shield any officer in a habit of conducting themselves outside the provisions of the Law,” she said.

Mrs Katongo said all those who would be found wanting shall be arrested and prosecuted.

“Discipline is the cornerstone of the Zambia Police, hence anyone that will conduct themselves to the contrary shall have themselves to blame,” she said.

Mrs Katongo has appealed to the relatives of the deceased person and members of the public to remain calm as relevant authorities look into the matter.