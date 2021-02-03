WE’RE IN A HURRY TO DELIVER ON PROMISES MADE TO OUR PEOPLE – PRESIDENT LUNGU



Lusaka ~ Wed, 03 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu his government is in a hurry to deliver on its promises to the people of Zambia.

Speaking when he swore in seven permanent secretaries at State House yesterday, President Lungu said it is in this vein that his government will make changes to structures as and when necessary.

“And so, changes will be made as and when necessary. I, therefore, expect hard work, professionalism and discipline from all of you as you take up your new positions,” President Lungu told the new permanent secretaries.

Among them are Emmanuel Ngulube, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health who previously served as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance from 2006 to 2011 and Matthew Leston Ngulube, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government who is coming from the private sector.

Others are Lenox Kalonde, Ministry of Works and Supply Permanent Secretary, Patrick Antonio Lungu, Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary, Captain Davison Kabanda Mulenga (Rtd), Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Royd Mwape Chakaba , Northern Province Permanent Secretary and John Phiri who is the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development Permanent Secretary.

The Head of State has urged the new appointees to not lose sight of their critical roles of being chief advisors to ministers.

“I urge you to take a keen interest in understanding the respective roles of your institutions in the development agenda of our great nation, which is clearly articulated in the Seventh National Development Plan and vision 2030,” he said.

“You should also not lose sight of your very critical role of being the chief advisors to the honourable ministers in terms of articulating government policies and procedures. Do not fall prey to the temptation of antagonising your ministers. This growing tendency among some permanent secretaries is creating a toxic environment in the ministries and consequently affecting performance and service delivery.”