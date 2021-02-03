KITWE MAN ON THE RUN AFTER BRUTALLY MURDERING ANOTHER



Kitwe ~ Wed, 03 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Kitwe are looking for a man of Kafue Park for suspected murder of another man identified as Collins Chama Mwenda.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the suspect, Mr Daniel Kanyembo aged 37, first threatened to kill his wife before she fled the house in fear.

On the material day, Mr Kanyembo returned home at around 21:00 hours in a drunken state and told his wife that he was going to kill someone.

Mr Chushi said Mr Kanyembo then picked a hoe and almost hit the wife with it before she fled.

“Police in Kitwe received a report of murder, which occurred on Tuesday, 2nd February, 2021 between 21:00 hours and 22:00 hours at Kafue Park, in New Kitwe, where Daniel Kanyembo 37, of the aforementioned abode, who was from a drinking spree and was in a drunken state, threatened his wife that he was going to kill someone within the neighbourhood,” Mr Chushi explained.

” The suspect picked up a hoe and almost hit the wife with it. The panic-stricken wife fled and sought refuge at her neighbour’s house. The wife returned home around 22:00 hours, only to find a dead body of Collins Chama Mwenda, 33, lying in a pool of blood. His chin was crushed and had fatal injuries on his face.”

The suspect is said to have fled the scene and police have launched a manhunt for him.