LUSAKA RECORDS HIGHEST DEFILEMENT CASES IN 2020



Lusaka ~ Wed, 03 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia recoded 26,370 cases of Gender Based Violence in 2020 compared to 2019 in which 25,121 were recorded, showing an increase of 1,249.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo disclosed in a statement that the increase represents a 0.5%, adding that Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of defilement cases.

Katongo said this in a statement issued to the media today.

“The 2020 Gender Based Violence disaggregated data indicates that 6,415 juvenile victims were abused countrywide representing 24% of all the victims of Gender Based Violence. Out of the 6,415 children, 4,866 were female juveniles representing 76% while 1,549 were male juveniles representing 24% of all abused child victims respectively,” she said.

“14,875 female adults and 5,080 male adults were abused countrywide representing 56% and 19% respectively. The 2020 Annual crime statistical report indicates that a total number of 15,092 victims and 7,239 offenders where counseled, by Victim Support Unit officers countrywide.”

Katongo added that 685 cases of Gender Based Violence were reported during the 16 days of Gender Activism from the period, 25th November to 10th among which are 56 girls, 14 women and four boys totaling 74.

She added that 280 women, 64 men, 27 boys and 13 girls totalling 384 were physically abused.

“Economic Abuse: 50 female juvenile victims, 13 male juvenile victims, 10 female adult victims totaling 73. Emotional Abuse: 100 female adult victims, 43 Male adult victims, 06 male juvenile victims and female juvenile victims totaling 154. 340 offenders and 417 victims were counseled during the 16 Days of Gender Activism,” she said.

During the Operation Basadi which is a Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) intervention aimed at curbing GBV in SARPCCO member countries, Katongo disclosed that 264 cases of Gender Based Violence were captured during the Simultaneous female led Operation Basadi which was conducted in the country from the 9th – 11th of December 2020.

During the said period, Mrs Katongo disclosed that 23 girls and five women were sexually abused while 116 women, 17 men, eight girls and two boys totaling 143 were physically abused.

“Economic Abuse: 06 female juvenile victims, 05 female adult victims and 02 male juvenile victims totaling 13 victims. Emotional Abuse: 37 female adult victims, 22 Male adult victims, 11 male juvenile victims and 10 female juvenile victims totaling 80 victim,” she said.

“The Basadi Operation came about through Decision 22 made on 14th May 2014 ,by the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (SARPCCO) Chiefs at the 19th Annual General Meeting held in Namibia. The Decision mandated all SARPCCO member countries to conduct a bi-annual female led regional simultaneous operation code named Basadi targeted at combatting Gender Based Violence.”

She said the 2020 GBV Crime Report shows that 3,446 Sexual Offenses were recorded representing 13% of all the reported cases out of which 2,665 victims were girls translating to 77%, 708 victims were women translating to 21%, 59 victims were boys translating to 02%, whilst 14 victims were men.

“Still under Sexual offences a total of 2,545 cases of Child defilement translating to 10% were recorded, of which 2,539 were female juvenile victims and 06 were male juvenile victims, representing 99.7% and 0.3% of all the reported cases. Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of child defilement cases with 1,078 cases translating to 42% of all child defilement cases reported country wide,” she said.

“Central Province recorded 316 cases translating to 12%, followed by Eastern Province with 294 cases translating to 12%. Southern Province recorded 193 cases translating to 08% and Copper belt Province recorded 185 cases translating to 07% of all the reported defilement cases. North-Western recorded 146 representing 06%, Muchinga Province recorded 96 translating to 04%, Western Province recorded 79 representing 03%, Luapula Province recorded 78 representing 3%, Northern Province recorded 76 representing 3%, Airport Division recorded 3 representing 0.1% cases. Tazara Division recorded 01 recorded case of Defilement representing 0.03% of all reported GBV cases, 468 rape cases of which 465 were female adult victims and 03 were female juveniles were recorded while 62 were attempted rape. The country also recorded 173 cases of indecent Assault out of which 114 victims were female adults, 44 female juveniles, 08 male adults and 07 male juveniles.”

She said 60 cases of incest were recorded in which 37 victims were girls, 17 were women, four were men and two were male adults.

“Under Physical Abuse, the country recorded 8,918 cases translating to 34% of the reported cases, 1372 victims were male adults translating to 15.4%, 6,799 cases were female adults translating to 76.2% cases 389 were female juveniles translating to 4.4% while 358 were male juveniles translating to 4.0 %,” she said.

“Out of 8,918 Physical Abuse cases 7,694 cases of Assault OABH were recorded country wide representing 86% of all the reported GBV cases. Out of the 7,694 cases of Assault OABH, 6,458 translating to 84% were female adult victims while 1,236 translating to 16% were male adult victims.190 cases of Grievously Bodily Harm (GBH) were also reported during the period under review.”

Katongo said the country recorded 82 murder cases translating to 0.3% compared to the 2019 Annual statistical Report in which 34 cases of murder were recorded showing an increase of 48 cases translating to 59% increase.

“Out of 82 cases of GBV related murder recorded country wide, 52 victims were female adult s translating to 63%, 21 victims were male adults translating to 26%, 07 were female juvenile victims translating 09% and 02 were male juveniles translating to 02% . 08 cases of GBV related attempted murder were recorded in 2020,” she said.

“17 cases of Human Trafficking were recorded in 2020 translating to 0.06% .The trafficked victims comprised 09 male juveniles translating to 53%, 05 female victims translating to 29%, 02 female adults translating to 12% and 01 male adult translating 6%. The 2019 Annual GBV Crime Report indicates that 18 cases of Human Trafficking were reported showing a reduction by 01 case. 2,134 cases of Failing to Provide Necessaries of life and 1,677 cases of Neglecting to Provide Necessaries were recorded translating to 47% and 37% of all reported cases respectively. As Zambia Police, we are saddened by the increase in the cases of Gender based violence. The fight against the scourge is a shared responsibility which requires every person to play a role in averting the scourge. Most of these cases happen within homes and this in itself is an indicator that communities are major stakeholders in the fight against GBV. The Zambia Police will continue engaging all stakeholders in finding solutions to the vice.”