PF ASPIRING MP STEPS UP FOR NAKONDE PRIMARY SCHOOL AFTER IMAGES GO VIRAL

Lusaka ~ Wed, 03 Feb 2021

Nakonde PF parliamentary aspiring candidate Lukas “Luknet” Simumba has pledged to donate 30 desks to Nakonde primary school in the coming weeks.

Mr Simumba told Chete FM news on Wednesday morning that he found the images of pupils sitting on the floor which were posted on Facebook as “disturbing”.

He says his company will later increase the number of desks depending on the need.

The businessman and politician says he has not taken the move because of politics but “giving and sharing the little which I have is within me”.

“I can’t be seeing people sitting on the floor and say ‘I can’t do this because people will think it’s politics, no!’,” he says.

The photos which have attracted public outrage on social media were taken by Solution for Africa, a non-governmental organisation based in Nakonde with the aim of responding to issues affecting children.

The organisation is supporting about 50 school children in Nakonde.