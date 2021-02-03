PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS MANDATED ME TO RESTORE DONOR AND PUBLIC CONFIDENCE AT MINISTRY OF HEALTH – DR CHANDA



Lusaka ~ Wed, 03 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has mandated him to ensure that both public and donor confidence in the county’s health sector is restored.

Dr. Chanda reiterated that he would ensure transparency and accountability in the utilization of all resources, whether in material or financial form.

He said this in Lusaka yesterday when he held virtual meetings with their Excellencies the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Li Jie, the Japanese Ambassador to Zambia, Zyuch Manuuchi and the Swedish Ambassador to Zambia, Anna Maj-Nulkmaj.

He reemphasized that prudence in resource utilization was key in ensuring improved service delivery.

And Dr. Chanda has called for support towards the construction of Provincial Medical hubs as well as medicine manufacturing plants in Zambia.

The Health Minister also expressed gratitude for the continued healthy relationships that exist with the three countries which has translated into increased support in human resource development and technical support in many sectors including health.

Dr. Chanda praised the three Governments for their pledge to enhance the provision of oxygen, a critical commodity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that 70 per cent of COVID19 patients require oxygen therapy.

The three countries have since expressed their continued interest to support Zambia overcome various health challenges especially amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Ambassador Li thanked President Edgar Lungu for the continued commitment in ensuring the bilateral relationship between the two countries remain sound for the attainment of various milestones in the health sector.

He said his Government is currently hosting 5,000 Zambian students.

Japanese Ambassador to Zambia H.E. Ryuta Mizuuchi said Zambia has been one of the focus in Africa on the Japanese Development Cooperation agenda.

He pledged his Government’s support to fulfill the gap in Zambia’s financial needs.

Meanwhile,Swedish Ambassador to Zambia H.E. Anna Maj-Nulkmaj expressed happiness that Dr. Chanda has assured her Government of financial accountability, which she said would strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

This is contained in a statement issued by ministry of Health public relations officer Amos Zulu.