TAKE YOUR JOBS SERIOUSLY, SPEED UP CORRUPTION PROBE AGAINST PUBLIC OFFICERS, LUNGU TELLS INVESTIGATIVE WINGS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 03 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has urged investigative wings to take their jobs seriously by expediting investigations into corruption allegations against public officers.

The Head of State said he has at times been hesitant to act on corruption allegations brought to him by investigative wings because Government has in the past lost credible public officers in the civil service and ministerial positions on account of baseless corruption allegations.

He said he has allowed investigative wings to establish the truth about allegations of misconduct and corruption of public officers.

President Lungu said those charged with the responsibility of investigating are not doing so for the cases to be taken to court.