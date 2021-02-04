1-YEAR-OLD BABY DEFILED BY UNKNOWN PEOPLE

Mpika ~ Thur, 04 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A one year, five months old baby in Mpika District of Muchinga Province has been defiled by unknown people.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said in a press statement that the incident happened on Tuesday around 17:00 hours at Chitulika Village in Chief Chikwanda.

She narrated that this happened when the victim’s mother went to take a bath, leaving the baby with her 11-year-old sister.

“The report was received from the mother of the victim aged 33 that her baby was defiled by an unknown person and sustained injuries on her private parts. The incident is said to have happened when the Victim’s mother went to take a bath leaving the child with her elder sister aged 11 years,” she said.

“Whilst the sister was in the house, the child now victim went outside without the knowledge of her elder sister and when the mother returned and inquired on the whereabouts of the victim, she showed ignorance. It was at this point when they started looking for her outside.”

Mrs Katongo further narrated that the duo saw the child heading home crying and that the mother spotted some blood on her private parts.

“After a while, they saw the baby heading home crying. The mother picked the baby and when she checked her, she spotted blood on her private part. She rushed her to the clinic where she was advised to report to the police. A medical report form for medical examination was issued,” she said.

Mrs Katongo further disclosed that investigations in the matter have been instituted.