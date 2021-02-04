3 NATIONAL REGISTRATION OFFICERS NABBED OVER THEFT OF 1,500 NRCs



Lusaka ~ Thur, 04 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police have arrested and charged three officers from Luapula Province registration office for allegedly stealing 1,500 National Registration Cards valued at K3 840.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the arrest in a statement today.

“Police have jointly charged and arrested Dorothy Mukutusha, former Luapula Provincial registrar, Edger Maluba, stores officer and Graham Halumamba accountant for one count of theft by public servant in which they are alleged to have stolen 1500 NRCs valued at K3, 840. This is alleged to have occured between 10th January, 2019 and 07th May, 2019 between Lusaka and Mansa,” Katongo stated.

She stated that Mubita Nawa, a motivation speaker and Anthony Bwalya, a business man have been jointly charged with offences of Forgery, Uttering a false document and being found in possession of property believed to have been stolen or feloniously obtained.

This is suspected to have occurred between

10th January, 2019 and 18th October, 2020.

Katongo stated that all the accused persons have been granted police bond and are scheduled to appear before court on 15th February, 2021 in Mansa where they have been charged.