77-YEAR-OLD KITWE MAN DEFILES 9-YEAR-OLD GIRL AFTER LURING HER WITH K1.00 COIN

Kitwe ~ Thur, 04 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Kitwe have stated a 77-year-old man for defiling a 9-year-old girl whom he lured using a K1 coin.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo disclosed that the accused lured the victim, who was in the company of her friend, for a sexual favour in exchange with a K1.00 coin each.

She said this in a statement issued to the media today.

“The incident is reported to have occurred on 02nd February, 2021 around 1900 hours in Luangwa Malembeka Township in Kitwe. The report was received from a 41 year old female adult who reported that her niece was defiled by an elderly male person she identified as Geshom Mulubwa of Luangwa Malembeka Township,” she said.

“It is alleged that on the material day around 19 hours, the victim in the company of her friend went to visit the suspect popularly known as ‘bashikulu’ (grandfather) at his home and while there, the suspect asked the victims for sexual favour in exchange for K1.00 coin each. The friend to the victim went to ease herself, leaving the victim in the house with the suspect and it was at that point the victim was defiled from the suspect’s bedroom and was given a K1.00 coin.”

Katongo said the victim did not report to her Aunt, adding that her friend however reported to her mother what had happened.

The suspect was arrested from his home by relatives of the victim and was handed over to police.

A medical report form has been issued to the victim for medical examination while the suspect is in police custody.