SMOKERS AT HIGH RISK OF CONTRACTING COVID-19, WARNS DOCTOR

Chipata ~ Thur, 04 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Eastern Province Health director Dr Gideon Zulu says tobacco smokers are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

Dr Zulu says COVID-19 which normally attacks the respiratory system in humans such as the lungs has high chances of affecting smokers.

He said the condition of most people who smoke can be severe if they contract COVID-19 because their lungs are already compromised.

Dr Zulu however said his office has not done a research to ascertain the effect of COVID-19 on the people that smoke cigarettes.