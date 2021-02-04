TWO WOMEN CHARGED WITH INDECENT ASSAULT FAIL TO TAKE PLEA AS STATE SEEKS ADJOURNMENT TO AMEND INDICTMENT

Ndola ~ Thur, 04 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Two Ndola women facing counts of Indecent Assault have appeared but could not take plea before the Ndola Magistrate Court because prosecutors applied to make amendments to the indictment.

Police in Ndola this week arrested two women who inserted a round bar into the vagina of a 17 year old girl.

Copperbelt province police commissioner Elias Chushi said the incident happened last Saturday.

He said Jacqueline Nanyinza 27 and Catherine Mpamba 28, both of Chipulukusu Compound, Ndola, accused the victim of flirting with Jacqueline’s husband.

Chushi said the two women enticed the victim to accompany them to Catherine’s house where she would be given some wigs to plait her hair.

He said while there, the victim was beaten, undressed and photographed naked.

Chushi said the duo inserted a round bar into the victim’s vagina and scorned her.

When the matter came up before Ndola Principal Resident Magistrate Obbister Musukwa, the state applied to make changes on the indictment.

The matter has since been adjourned to allow the state to amend the indictment.