DONORS WELCOME HEALTH SECTOR REFORMS EFFORTS BY GOVT



Lusaka ~ Fri, 05 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia’s cooperating partners have welcomed the Zambian government’s efforts to reform the health sector following an announcement of pending transition of Medical Stores Limited into Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency aimed at ensuring transparent procurement of drugs.

Minister of health Dr Jonas Chanda announced yesterday that government will soon be signing a commencement order transitioning Medical Stores Limited (MSL) into the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA).

The minister has also pledged to ensure only safe and efficacious medicines are procured by government.

Speaking when he conferred with the cooperating partners on Thursday during the Annual Consultative Meeting, the minister said the move is aimed at transferring the procurement function from the Ministry to the Agency and he called on cooperating partners to support the Ministry in the process and beyond.

“I would like also to take this opportunity to assure you of my highest resolve to ensure only safe and efficacious medicines and products are procured while at the same time ensuring value for money” he said.

Dr Chanda said the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority and Medical Stores Limited will be fully supported to enhance their autonomy and ensure expediency in their work.

And the lead Cooperating Partner British High Commissioner to Zambia Mr Nicholas Woolley who was represented by his Director Development Cooperation Steve Beel has welcomed the move and has since pledged to fully support the bid.

Mr Woolley welcomed the pronouncements made with regard to commitment to strengthening transparency and accountability and emphasized the readiness of cooperating partners to offer support.

“We also welcome the ongoing health sector reform efforts to improve the medical supply chain and procurement of drugs through the Medical Stores Limited transition to ZAMMSA, the steps taken to strengthen ZAMRA and the establishment of the National Health Insurance Scheme as a way to increase health coverage,” he said.

Woolley said Zambia is a trendsetter in the health sector due to its progressive health transformation path.

The cooperating partners who attended the meeting include Heads of Missions, Ambassadors and Heads of Development Cooperation, Heads of UN Agencies, Ministry of Health officials, Civil Society and NGO representatives.

The meeting was aimed at highlighting progress in the health sector and allow partners to provide feedback on matters of concern.