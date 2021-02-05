ECZ TO START ELECTRONIC INSPECTION OF VOTER REGISTER THIS SUNDAY

Lusaka ~ Fri, 03 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will this Sunday start the electronic inspection of the Provisional Register of Voters.

This exercise is scheduled to run until 7th May ahead of this year’s general elections.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Kryticous Nshindano said the electronic-based inspections will involve the use of the website platform and the phone USSD code.

Speaking at a briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Nshindano said the ECZ has devised electronic means of verification of voter details on the Provisional Register due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

“Today, the commission is delighted to announce that the electronic inspection of the Provisional Register of Voters will commence on Sunday, 7th February 2021 and will run up to 7th May, 2021. The electronic-based Inspection of the Provision Register of Voters will involve the use of the website platform and the phone USSD code. In our quest to be innovative and provide convenience for the registered voters, we have devised electronic means of verification of voter details on the Provisional Register especially now that the country has not been spared by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“As earlier stated, this phase of the inspection exercise will be available on two platforms as follows; 1, dialing USSD Code *214# available on all networks, that is Airtel, MTN and Zamtel. Once a registered voter dials that code, it will prompt them with options of what action they need to take such as verifying your details and other services available on the platform.”

He said some of the benefits which come with using the USSD Code include the fact the it is free for everyone who registered as a voter to use and highly interactive.

“Some of the benefits that come with using this platform are that USSD works on all phones – from the most basic phone to the most high-tech and expensive models so we have everyone covered; It is free for everyone who registered as a voter to use and highly interactive; No internet connection or data is needed; USSD Codes work across all cellular networks; Easily customized to suit the needs of our people,” Mr Nshindano said.

He added that those with internet access can use https://ovr.elections.org.zm adding that it is a build up from the online pre-voter registration exercise.

“Internet-based ECZ online platform available https://ovr.elections.org.zm for those with access to internet. This is a build up from the online pre-voter registration exercise which most of the you have interacted with and it is meant to provide yet another convenient way of verification,” he said.

The ECZ will later on from 29th March to 2nd April conduct a physical inspection of the Provisional Register of Voters, he disclosed.

“During this period, we will be offering other services such as replacement of lost or damaged Voter’s cards, transfers from those who would like to change their polling stations and removal of the deceased from the register. The commission will also receive objections and appeals during the same period. Those who will find that their details are not correct will have to wait for the physical inspection to correct the details in question,” Mr Nshindano said.