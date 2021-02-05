EX-CAVMONT BANK MANAGER JAILED OVER THEFT OF K2.3M BANK MONEY

Chipata ~ Fri, 05 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

THE Chipata Magistrates’ Court has sentenced Cavmont Bank Chipata branch manager Robson Banda to two years imprisonment with hard labour

for theft of K2, 308, 764.55 belonging to the bank.

Former Chipata senior resident Magistrate Sandford Ngobola jailed Mr Banda and acquitted the bank’s administrative staff Catherine Banda who was jointly charged with the convict.

The prosecution called 13 state witnesses in this matter.

The offence was committed on unknown date but between 2 May and 3 May 2016.

The sentence is with effect from yesterday.