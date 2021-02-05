HEALTH MINISTER GETS KUDOS OVER HEALTH SECTOR CHANGES….As the controversial Laura Miti calls the changes sound and well thought through

Lusaka ~ Fri, 05 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Various stakeholders have welcomed the changes in the Health sector, including the dissolution of the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority Board and the change of name of the Medical Stores Limited to the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMSA).

The controversial Laura Miti took to social media to welcome the move saying the press briefing by Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda today was professional and convincing.

“That was a professional and convincing press conference by the new Minister of Health, Dr Jonas Chanda. The changes he announced sound very well thought through. If implemented efficiently, the public will see results. Nice…” Ms Miti wrote on her Facebook page.

Others to laud the Minister are the Biomedical Union of Zambia that commended him for acting quickly to protect the lives of many Zambians.

The union has also assured the Minister of Health of its support.

“We want to assure him of our support as he cleans the Ministry of Health… Ours is a noble cause of saving lives and as such, we have no time for experiments,” the Union said

And whistleblower in the Honeybee saga, Jerome Kanyika, who is a pharmacist, hopes that the resolution of the board will bring sanity to the now ZAMSA operations as there have been many irregularities in the past.

He has also urged the Minister to monitor ZAMRA and ZAMSA closely to ensure accountability in the operations of the two institutions.