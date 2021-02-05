HH THREATENS WITNESSES IN KALOMO LAND CASE

Lusaka ~ Fri, 05 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema has turned to threats on witnesses in the matter where Pheluna Hatembo has sued him over a farm in Kalomo which the opposition leader fraudulently acquired.

The High Court recently dismissed the case on grounds that the matter was statute barred as it had been taken to court outside the limitation period of 12 years for land matters.

However, the plaintiffs have appealed the ruling of the High Court to the Court of Appeal, arguing, among other grounds, that there’s no substance in the decision to throw out the matter on account of being statute barred because they had never at any point dealt with Mr Hichilema on any land transaction.

With the matter now at the Court of Appeal, information has emerged that Mr Hichilema is jittery about it and has resorted to threats on witnesses through third parties.

“Mr HH is now harrasing witnesses in this land case he has with Ms Pheluna by sending threats through third parties. This to us is a clear sign of him wanting to suppress the truth. If he’s truly not in the wrong as he publicly claims, why is he now threatening witnesses in this matter? Let him leave everything to the courts,” a source revealed. “The High Court ruling has been appealed, let him wait for the outcome.”