MAN IN COURT FOR ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER ON DUTY

Lusaka ~ Fri, 05 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 21-year-old general worker of Chelstone Obama has been taken to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for assaulting a police officer.

Mr Patrick Musonda is charged with assault on a police officer.

Allegations are that Mr Musonda on December 16 2020 assaulted Anthony Jilanda, a police officer based at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, while in due execution of his duty.

Lusaka principal resident magistrate Mwaka Mikalile allocated the case to magistrate Alice Walusiku where Mr Musonda is expected to take plea.

According to sources, Mr Jilanda, on the material day while in uniform, was walking near Chris Mall in Chelstone area when members of the public alerted him that two people were fighting.

Jilanda was told that if he does not stop the fight, the two, Musonda and another person, would kill each other.

As Jilanda turned to stop the fight, Mr Musonda and the other person pounced on him and beat him with kicks and fists.

The officer sustained a bruised left arm and body pains.

Mr Musonda was apprehended by members of the public and the case was reported to the police.