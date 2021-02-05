MAN AND WOMAN IN VIRAL VIDEO ARE MENTALLY CHALLENGED – POLICE



Lusaka ~ Fri, 05 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have disclosed that the naked man and woman who are appearing in a video which has gone viral are mentally disturbed.

The two were purported to have crash landed in what members of the public claim to be witchcraft activities.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the victims were found in Kanyama compound.

“Concerning the video circulating on social media purporting that a man and woman crash landed in what members of the public are terming to be witchcraft activities, Police in Lusaka’s Kanyama compound on 03rd February, 2021 around 07:00 hours received a report from a member of the public in Kanyama that a mob was about to set ablaze two people, a male and female who where found naked at Magwava area in Kanyama Compound around 05:00 hours,” Katongo stated.

She stated that acting on the report, officers rashed to the scene and picked the two naked persons who appeared to be mentality disturbed .

“After some interrogation, the woman was able to give her name and was aged between 25-30 years. It was later established that she was from Zingalume Compound while the male person was unable to identify himself but was aged between 25-30 years. All he could say was that he was from Kafue.

The following day, 04th February, 2021 the female adult was Identified by a member of the public and also confirmed that she was a mental patient,” Katongo stated.

She stated that later the female victim was picked by her relatives of Zingalume Compound after they identified her and explained that their sister was born mentally disturbed and that she was aged 36.

“According to the relatives, the woman in question was last seen on Saturday 30th January, 2021 around 06:00 hours when she sneaked out from her sister’s house where she stays after she told the relatives that she was going to the toilet. She has been reunited with her family while the male person who was also found naked and seemingly mentally disturbed has been released by police. Therefore, we wish to state that the persons in the video circulating are mentally disturbed persons, ” Katongo stated.