PF TOASTS BY-ELECTION VICTORY AS PARTY BANS USE OF BRANDED VEHICLES BY ASPIRING CANDIDATES

Lusaka ~ Fri, 05 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has described the election victory of the ruling party in Vubwi and Miputu local government by-elections as a signal that President Edgar Lungu and Patriotic Front will be retained during this August’s general election.

And Mr Mwila has banned the use of branded vehicles by PF aspiring candidates.

In a statement today following the party’s victory in the two by elections held yesterday, Mr Mwila said the PF has received the wins with humility and thanksgiving to Jehovah the Almighty God.

“We are humbled by the people’s signal to retain His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Patriotic Front beyond august 2021. On behalf of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is also President of the Patriotic Front, I wish to salute all our foot soldiers, the structures and all campaign teams and managers for working extremely hard to register these two important victories. Let us continue marching from one level of victory to another until we seal it with a resounding victory on 12th August 2021,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila says as the party has no official candidates yet for the August elections hence aspiring candidates should not use branded vehicles when mobilizing support.

“While we have allowed aspiring candidates to market themselves to the people, the use of branded vehicles is therefore banned,” he advised.