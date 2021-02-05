WOMAN COMMITTED TO THE HIGH COURT FOR BURNING HUBBY WITH HOT WATER

Lusaka ~ Fri, 05 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 29-year-old Zimbabwean businesswoman has been committed to the High Court for trial for allegedly burning her husband with hot water after a marital dispute.

Ms Susan Mundhlongwa of Zambia Railways township is charged with causing grievous harm with intent to maim, disfigure or disable.

This is said to have happened on January 1, 2021 where she burnt her husband Mr Derrick Bwalya with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him.

Magistrate Felix Kaoma explained the charge to Mundhlongwa which she understood.

Thereafter, the prosecution informed the court that they were in receipt of instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), committing the case to the High Court.

Magistrate Kaoma then committed the accused to the High Court.

Mr Bwalya, on the material day, was at his matrimonial home when his wife, the accused, arrived late in the night.

Mr Bwalya slapped the accused who then got hot water and poured on him before she fled.