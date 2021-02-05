ZAMBIA DEPOSITS INSTRUMENTS AND ASCENSION DOCUMENTS FOR AFCFTA



Addis Ababa ~ Fri, 05 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia has deposited the instruments and accession documents of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) following Parliament ratification.

The instruments were deposited by Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba.

His Excellency the AUC Chairperson, Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat received the accession documents.

Zambia signed the Declaration in Kigali Rwanda in 2018 and in February 2020, signed the Agreement.

And on 4th February, 2021, Parliament ratified the AfCFTA Agreement.