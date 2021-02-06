GOVT IS PLATINUM PARTNER OF THE LUSAKA BUSINESS EXPO

Lusaka ~ Sat, 06 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Government has partnered with the Push Women Network to host the Lusaka Business Expo.

The EXPO is the first of its kind that aims to promote businesses ranging from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to large corporate organisations.

This shall be done through exhibitions and panel discussions that will focus on new approaches to business development in the post Covid future.

“The PUSH Women Network is happy to announce that Government, through The Ministry of of Commerce, Trade and Industry, has come on board as a platinum partner of The Lusaka Business Expo. The team from The PUSH Women Network met with The Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry Hon. Christopher Yaluma in his office in order to officially launch the collaboration between his Ministry and the women’s Network,” the network has stated.

In his remarks, the Minister commended the Network for pioneering The Lusaka Business EXPO and pledged his support towards ensuring its success.

Mr Yaluma noted that the initiative sat very well with the Ministry’s role as Zambia’s principal Government body responsible for administering national policy for private sector development.

He was especially pleased to note that the key objective of the EXPO was to promote female-led business and youth empowerment.

“The team from PUSH conveyed their sincere gratitude to the Ministry and Government as a whole for the valued support rendered to their organization. It was highlighted during the meeting that the EXPO was going to act as a platform for the Network to launch its IMPACT 1500 PROJECT, which would see the creation of 1500 retail outlets to be operated by women countrywide,” the network stated. “It is in this vein that they called upon all SMEs and large corporations from both the public and private sector to get on board the EXPO. To sign up and register email expo@pushwomennetwork.com.”