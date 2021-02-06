HAKAINDE SHOULD ZIP HIS MOUTH ON CORRUPTION, HE IS CORRUPT HIMSELF – NAWAKWI

By Brightwell Chabusha
Mr Hakainde Hichilema is corrupt and wants to get power by all means so that he can mask his fraudulent dealings, FDD leader Ms Edith Nawakwi has charged at a media briefing this morning.
Ms Nawakwi, the former finance minister, has insisted that Mr Hichilema’s land deals in places like Kalomo were mostly fraudulent as he does not deal with administrators, leaving many people deprived.
An administrator to the estate of Mr Samson Siatembo, Ms Pheluna Hatembo, sued Mr Hichilema in the Lusaka High Court, pointing out a fraudulent manner in which Farm No 1924 of Kalomo was purchased. However, the High Court dismissed the case and the applicants appealed.
During the briefing on the matter, Ms Nawakwi maintained that Mr Hichilema is corrupt and told him that he should never speak to condemn corruption.
“Hakainde should zip his mouth on corruption. He is corrupt. He is depriving poor people. This is really sad and unacceptable. When leaders use power to benefit themselves, it’s corruption,” Ms Nawakwi said.
She has requested Mr Hichilema to hand over the Kalomo farm to the Siatembos on moral grounds since the High Court could not continue the case because of time-lapse.
Ms. Nawakwi, however, reminded Mr Hichilema that despite the fact that the High Court dismissed the case on grounds of limitation, it did not rule that there was no trespass or criminality on his part.
She said Mr. Hichilema should not celebrate the outcome of the High Court because he knows well enough that he trespassed and committed a criminal case.
3 Comments
Nono
Jealous and failures always aim at bringing good ones down! HH is unstoppable this time around. HH has proved to be very promising to turnaround Zambia’s ravaged economy. Just come to terms with HH before you suffer a heart attack madam.
CV
ULUSE! EVEN LOSING SOME WEIGHT OVER HH’S INTEREST FOR REPUBLICAN PRESIDENCY. LEKENI HH ATEKE Mwebantu IFINTUFIBWELE MU NORMAL.
Choolwe Haantuba
Awe mwandi!!. We have said time and again that what we need is to start a new generation of young people now and teach them the importance of good morals. They do not have to be Christians although that is an added advantage but they need to learn basic morals. The majority of us have been brought up in the society of thieving for survival. But also biblically we are all born in sin, we are perpetual sinners. Surely HH would be very hypocritical to overlook the counsel from madam Nawakwi who happened to have been sleeping when Hichilema was ” stealing Govt. assets” “HH himself asked where you sleeping? HH underpriced the hotel and later on was part of those who owned shares in it. If that is not stealing or corruption then we do not know what is. And HH walks shamelessly with his head high and tells the electorate ” vote for me for president”! God have mercy on us.