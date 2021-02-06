LUSAKA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY WELCOMES CHARITY LUMPA

Lusaka ~ Sat, 06 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka Central Constituency PF officials have officially received and met Lusaka Central Aspiring candidate, Ms Charity Lumpa.

Lusaka Central Constituency Chairman Angelos Musonda called upon all party officials in the constituency to uphold utmost integrity and discipline during thugs period.

“Our role as constituency officials is to welcome every aspiring candidate and never to entertain any dark corner meetings or receiving brown envelopes from aspiring candidates for the good and growth of the party,” Mr Musonda said during the official welcome of Ms Lumpa who declared interest to aspire as Member of Parliament for Lusaka Central Constituency on the PF ticket.

He welcomed Ms Lumpa and thanked her for following the right channel in her quest to become a lawmaker and representative of Lusaka Central Constituency.

And speaking earlier, Ms Lumpa introduced herself as a christian and philanthropist who humbly wants to serve and represent the good people of Lusaka Central constituency.

She took time to share her profile and highlighted some of the major philanthropic activities like electrifying Natwange market at Woodlands shopping centre, paving Bauleni clinic with gravel, rehabilitating the ablution block and providing a water tank at the medical facility, donation of a water tank at Long Acres market, empowerment of various women and youth groups, among others.

She encouraged the constituency leadership to identify projects in the constituency and register them with the Charity Chanda Lumpa Foundation for possible support.

Ms Lumpa emphasized the need to mobilize and campaign for president Edgar Chagwa Lungu as he remained the people’s choice in the forth coming general election.

The event held at Lusaka’s government complex was attended by Lusaka Central Constituency officials and members of the Charity Chanda Lumpa Foundation.