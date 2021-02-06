PSZ THUMBS UP HEALTH MINISTER’S EFFORTS TO REFORM MINISTRY

Lusaka ~ Sat, 06 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) has welcomed health minister Dr Jonas Chanda’s efforts to reform the health sector.

This follows the transition of Medical Stores Limited (MSL) into Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) which the minister announced yesterday.

The minister also announced the restructuring of the Ministry which will see directorates reduced to 7 from 17, and also went further to announce cancellation of Health kits supply contract awarded to Honeybee Pharmacy.

PSZ president Kennedy Saini said in a statement issued to the media that the move will cure the main problems in the public pharmaceutical supply chain system if well implemented.

Saini has assured the minister of the Society’s support in the resolve to ensure only safe and efficacious medicines as well as medical supplies are procured while at the same time ensuring value for money.

“We are extremely excited as we have been on record calling for this milestone as we know that this move if well implemented will cure the main problems in the public pharmaceutical supply chain system by ensuring transparent procurement of medicines and medical supplies. With this important development, we envisage that this shall ensure procurement of only safe, quality and efficacious medicines and medical supplies and ultimately lead to enhanced efficiency and ensuring value for money. We would therefore like to take this opportunity to assure the honorable Minister of our maximum support in him and his team’s resolve to ensure only safe and efficacious medicines and medical supplies are procured while at the same time ensuring value for money,” he said.

Saini has however urged Dr Chanda to ensure that recruitment of substantive CEOs for ZAMRA and ZAMMSA is done in the most transparent and ethical manner in order to ensure merit selection of competent Pharmacists.

He said PSZ will watch the recruitments very closely.

Saini added that there is need for a directorate of pharmaceutical services as one of the seven directorates and employment of more pharmacy personnel in the ministry.

“As stated earlier in our congratulatory message to the Honourable Minister of Health upon his appointment, the PSZ is hopeful and feels justified under the present circumstances for the ministry to ensure the establishment of the directorate of pharmaceutical services at it’s helm must be a Pharmacist to bolster pharmaceutical leadership at the national level that shall ensure prevention of such future occurrences,” he said.

“We earnestly appeal for the creation of a directorate of pharmaceutical services as one of the seven directorates and employment of more pharmacy personnel in the ministry of health that will no doubt enable optimal pharmaceutical service delivery to the Zambian people in line with the government desire for quality health services for all. Further, we feel that the trimming down of directorates from seventeen to seven at the Ministry’s headquarters is a commendable and welcome move to enable efficiency.”

He said a lean and smart number of directorates enhances efficiency and reduces costs.

”However, with approximately over 40% of recent total national health budgets going towards the pharmaceutical sector, this clearly demonstrates the importance as well as justifies the re-establishment of this critical directorate. We believe that it’s re-establishment will create confidence among the Zambian people in that they will receive high standard of pharmaceutical care and services as well as quality medication to optimize their health outcomes,” Saini said.

He stressed that the leadership of Dr Chanda deserved support adding that the minister clearly demonstrated to the nation yesterday that he is decisive and ready to help restore public confidence in the public health care system and institutions by taking firm, timely as well as correct decisions.

“This is important because the ministry is such an important institution that takes care of all citizens when at their lowest end and majority citizens have no other alternative. We remain ready to offer support to the ministry in our area of expertise. The PSZ would like to assure the nation that we shall always stand with the Zambian people and we shall always be on hand to ensure public safety and protection by working closely with all relevant stakeholders,” Saini said.