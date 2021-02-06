WITNESS INTERFERENCE CONFIRMED: HATEMBOS WITHDRAW APPEAL AFTER THREATS FROM HH



Lusaka ~ Sat, 06 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The two people who dragged UPND president Hakainde Hichilema to court for alleged fraudulent acquisition of their farm in Kalomo have withdrawn the appeal lodged in the Court of Appeal following constant threats from the opposition leader through third parties.

The first court action was thrown out by the High Court on grounds that it was statute barred. The two – Ms Pheluna Hatembo, the administrator of the estate of the late Samson Siatembo, and Mr Milton Hatembo – appealed the ruling but have now U-turned on the position to withdraw the appeal.

They have also terminated the legal services of their lawyer Mr L. Mumba of Ferd Jere and Company, who lodged an appeal on their behalf as his clients.

Yesterday, we reported the threats on the witnesses which Mr Hichilema was sending through third parties, causing the witnesses to grow cold feet despite there being overwhelming evidence that HH fraudulently acquired Farm number 1924 in Kalomo.

To wash their hands off the matter, the Hatembos terminated the services of their lawyer, whom they have accused of lodging an appeal without instructions from them, hence acting on his own interests.

The Hatembos have also withdrawn the appeal and written the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), asking it to discipline Mr Mumba for acting on their behalf without their permission to appeal against judge Anne Sharpe-Phiri’s ruling.

Ms Pheluna and Mr Hatembo were paraded in a video by the people behind the scheme to withdraw the matter, clearly looking terrified and ashamed.

They were further made to write a statement where the former said she sued the UPND leader to prove to her brothers that she had nothing to do with the sale of the property.

In that statement which has obviously not been authored by herself, Ms Pheluna said as administrator of the property of the late Samson Siatembo, she knew the farm was lawfully bought and that each family member sold their own portion even without her consent.

This shows the extent to which Mr Hichilema is ready to go to obstruct Justice in this matter.