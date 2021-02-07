25-YEAR-OLD MAN DIES AFTER BEING STUNG BY BEES

Lundazi ~ Sun, 07 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 25-year-old man of senior chief Mwase’s area in Lundazi has died after being stung by bees.

The deceased identified as Stephen Banda of Sitaila farm died around 15:00 hours on Thursday.

Banda’s elder brother Francis confirmed the incident to Radio Maria news.

Francis said his brother met his fate when he was sweeping at his house.

“What happened is that these bees attacked our grandparent first and my brother went to rescue her but the bees attacked him in the process. Our grand parent was taken to the hospital but my brother died,” he said.