CSO COALITION OPPOSES CALLS FOR POSTPONEMENT OF AUGUST POLLS

Lusaka ~ Sun, 07 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition has rejected calls to have this year’s general election postponed to a later date due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president Andrew Ntewewe said he acknowledges the negative effects the pandemic has had on the livelihood of the Zambians but argued that calls for postponement of elections are unfounded.

Mr Ntewewe said during a briefing in Lusaka today that the country has lost a lot of productive people due to the pandemic.

He said despite the effects of the pandemic, calls to postpone elections are not only unfounded but also unattainable because elections are a constitutional matter.

Mr Ntewewe said the polling day is therefore non-negotiable and unchangeable.

He noted that some countries have managed to conduct elections despite the effects of the pandemic.

Mr Ntewewe said the pandemic should not be used as an excuse for the country to go against its constitution.

Meanwhile, Mr Ntewewe encouraged political players and the Electoral Commission of Zambia to continue preparing for the elections amid the pandemic.

He added that elections should be conducted under strict health guidelines.

Zambia is scheduled to hold this year’s general elections on 12th August.