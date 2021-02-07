LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT WELCOMES ELECTORAL CALENDAR

Lusaka ~ Sun, 07 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Leadership Movement has welcomed the proposed ECZ electoral calendar ahead of the August 12, 2021 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a statement, Party president Dr. Richard Silumbe said his party is ready to take part in the coming elections and win.

Dr. Silumbe advised the people that want jobs for themselves and their children to get ready for the election saying this is this only chance to change Zambia.

For those already in business, Dr. Silumbe said it is not only tax holiday but also tax break that will be given to them because this act will support local businesses.

He said Leadership Movement’s initiative is designed to support the local entrepreneurs whose businesses have been struggling.

Dr. Silumbe also said the leadership Movement will ensure that every Zambian that owns a piece land is given a title deed that will be used to acquire loans to improve their businesses.

“It is for this this reason that the Leadership Movement government will dedicate itself to not only support business activities but also ensuring that everyone has something to do,” he said.