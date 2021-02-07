MPEZENI CANCELS 2021 NC’WALA CEREMONY

Chipata ~ Sun, 07 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Paramount Chief Mpezeni says it cannot be difficult for people to follow COVID guidelines during the Nc’wala traditional ceremony.

Announcing his decision to cancel the 2021 Nc’wala traditional ceremony at Mtenguleni today, the Paramount Chief said he cannot risk the lives of people by hosting the annual ceremony.

He said he was scheduled to make the pronouncement next weekend but decided to do it yesterday because of the significance of the issue.

“What I we have seen is that the Nc’wala ceremony is meant for the people, now we can’t hold this ceremony with this disease. This disease has hammered us badly. The ceremony will not be there this year, I don’t want to shoulder the blame from people across the country in an event that the ceremony go ahead and people die of COVID,” Paramount Chief Mpezeni said.

He appealed to other traditional leaders to ensure that they spearhead the fight against COVID.

“I am a chief because of the people but if the people die can I be Mpezeni? I am proud of you; now should people die because of the ceremony? Let’s respect the lives of people. My appeal to my fellow traditional leaders is that, let’s respect the guidelines that have been put in place to fight this disease,” Paramount Chief Mpezeni said.

The government has since commended the Paramount Chief for the bold decision made.

Chipata DC Kalunga Zulu, Chipata Central MP Moses Mawere, Kasenengwa DC Sara Kalaluka and Chipata mayor Sinoya Mwale also attended the meeting.

All the Ngoni chiefs were present at the meeting.

The 2021 Nc’wala ceremony was supposed to take place on 27th February.