NDOLA WOMAN CHARGED WITH INDECENT ASSAULT FALLS SICK, FAILS TO STAND TRIAL



Ndola ~ Sun, 07 Feb 2021

Two Ndola women charged with Indecent Assault on a woman by inserting a mental bar into her private parts have pleaded not guilty.

Later, one of the accused persons fell ill before trial could commence.

The woman complained that she was vomiting and feeling weak.

However, earlier when the matter was called, Jacqueline Nanyinza, 27, and Catherine Mpamba, 28, of Chipulukusu, pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault on a female and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

Nanyinza and Mpamba, who are both hair dressers, are alleged to have jointly and willfully assaulted and indecently assaulted a 17-year-old female juvenile.

It is alleged that the duo enticed the victim to accompany them to Catherine’s house where she could be given some wigs to plait her hair.

It was at Catherine’s home that the two women beat up the victim, undressed and photographed her while naked.

The two women are also alleged to have inserted a metal bar into the victim’s vagina and scorned her.

When the matter came up before Principal Resident Magistrate Obbister Musukwa, the duo pleaded not guilty.

Later when trial was called, lawyer representing the two accused, Kenneth Tembo, informed court that one of his clients, Jacqueline, was unwell and unable to stand trial.

Tembo applied to have the matter adjourned to a later date to allow his client to access medical care.

“My client is not well, she was vomiting so our humble application is to adjourn the matter to the nearest date which is Monday. We hope the accused is exposed to medical care,” Tembo said.

But State Prosecutor, Crispin Mukubanda, who did not oppose the application, said the State hoped the ailment was not a trick to delay trial.

Magistrate Musukwa then adjourned the matter to Monday for commencement of trial.

He also ordered the police to take Jacqueline for medical examinations.

Four witness have been lined up to testify in the matter.