CARELESS DRIVER KILLS 3-MONTH-OLD BABY, LEAVES PEDESTRIAN MUM WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES

Senanga ~ Mon, 08 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A three-month-old baby has died while the mother has survived with multiple injuries after a speeding driver lost control and hit them.

In a statement, Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said the incident occurred around 09:30 hours opposite the DEBS office along the Senanga-Mongu road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed, hence went off the road and hit a pedestrian identified as Mary Chisengo, aged 24 years, of Mungule plots of Senanga who was walking off the road whilst carrying her baby on her back.

Mrs Katongo identified the 30-year-old driver as Mandiliya Chimbinde who was driving a Toyota Prado.

“An infant aged three months, two weeks has died while its mother has survived with multiple injuries in an accident which occured in Senanga on 08th February, 2021 at about 09:30 hours opposite Debs office along Senanga Mongu road,” she said.

“Involved was a motor vehicle Toyota Prado registration number ALM 9966 driven by male Mandiliya Chimbinde aged 30 years of Mulamba Compound, Mongu who was driving from north to the Southern direction. The accident happened when the driver failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed hence went off the road and hit the pedestrian identified as Mary Chisengo aged 24 years of Mungule plots of Senanga who was walking off the road whilst carrying a baby on her back.”

Mrs Katongo said the body of the deceased infant is in Senanga General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

She added that the driver is in police custody and has been charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.

“The infant identified as Emeldah Munyumbwe died on the spot while the female adult sustained multiple injuries and is admitted to Senanga General Hospital. The body of the deceased infant has been deposited in Senanga General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,” Mrs Katongo said.