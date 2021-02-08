A SHARP TURN OF EVENTS: NO ONE INSERTED A METAL BAR IN MY PRIVATE PARTS, 17-YEAR-OLD NDOLA GIRL TELLS COURT

Ndola ~ Mon, 08 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

In the Ndola Magistrates Court today, a 17-year-old girl has testified that no one inserted a metal bar in her private parts.

This is in a matter in which two females are before court for allegedly assaulting a girl whom they accused of having an affair with one of the accused female’s husband.

In this matter, Jacqueline Nanyinza, 27, and Catherine Mpamba, 28, of Chipulukusu are charged with two counts of indecent assault on a female and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Nanyinza and Mpamba, who are both hair dressers, are alleged to have jointly and willfully assaulted and indecently assaulted a 17-year-old female juvenile.

It is alleged that the duo enticed the victim to accompany them to Catherine’s house where she would be given some wigs to plait her hair.

While at Catherine’s home, the two women allegedly beat up, undressed and photographed the victim.

The two women are also alleged to have inserted a metal bar into the victim’s vagina and scorned her.

However, the Court went so silent this morning the girl totally refused that the two women inserted a metal bar in her private parts and wondered how she gave the metal bar to the police.

This was when the matter came up for trial before Ndola Principal Resident magistrate Obbister Musukwa.

“It was around 09:00 hour to 10:00 hours on January 30, 2021 when the two came to our house and picked me to go to the second accused’s house. They started to show me pictures of the husband and asked me if I know him. Out of fear, I refused and they started slapping me and beating me in the face. Then I admitted that I was going out with him because he told me that he is not married but just stays with a friend. Then I asked for forgiveness. I was not undressed by the two (accused). I never said that to the police that they put a metal bar in my private parts. They never used a metal bar, it was just slaps and kicks. I also don’t know how I gave the metal bar to the police.”

She said she has known the accused persons for two years because they go to the same Church.

Trial continues on Friday.